Subscription platform Youtility acquired by Squeeze

UK embedded subscription management platform Youtility has been acquired by American insurance price comparison service Squeeze. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Youtility provides embedded connectivity between banks and customers and utility and telecom suppliers. Customers can then control, manage and save on their energy, broadband, digital TV and mobile contracts from within their bank app.



Backed by the likes of Barclays, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Big Society Capital, and Social Tech Trust, Youtility claims Virgin Money, Wagestream, and Pockit among its clients, with several new banking partnerships set to be announced in early 2024.



Now it is being acquired by Squeeze, combining its B2B API platform with the US firm's data analytics and B2C experience, promising a seamless and embedded switch experience for bank and fintech customers.



Elias Janetis, CEO, Squeeze, says: "Our combined technologies will allow banks to embed essential money-saving actions and help all customers, not just the financially savvy, bring about a new era of price comparison to the UK market."