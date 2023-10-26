Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Youtility

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Subscription platform Youtility acquired by Squeeze

Subscription platform Youtility acquired by Squeeze

UK embedded subscription management platform Youtility has been acquired by American insurance price comparison service Squeeze. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Youtility provides embedded connectivity between banks and customers and utility and telecom suppliers. Customers can then control, manage and save on their energy, broadband, digital TV and mobile contracts from within their bank app.

Backed by the likes of Barclays, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Big Society Capital, and Social Tech Trust, Youtility claims Virgin Money, Wagestream, and Pockit among its clients, with several new banking partnerships set to be announced in early 2024.

Now it is being acquired by Squeeze, combining its B2B API platform with the US firm's data analytics and B2C experience, promising a seamless and embedded switch experience for bank and fintech customers.

Elias Janetis, CEO, Squeeze, says: "Our combined technologies will allow banks to embed essential money-saving actions and help all customers, not just the financially savvy, bring about a new era of price comparison to the UK market."

Related Companies

Youtility

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?[Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Trending

Trending

  1. Worldline shares halve on depressed outlook

  2. Sepa payment schemes ISO 20022 migration delayed

  3. Former JP Morgan exec brings refund payments startup out of stealth

  4. Curve issues first credit card

  5. BBVA consolidates tech firms into one new company

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy