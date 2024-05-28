Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Deedster

Climate action fintech Deedster secures SEK 50 million investment

Stockholm-based sustainability fintech Deedster has secured a SEK 15 million investment round led by Wellstreet.

Deedster's SaaS platform offers personalised sustainability data and personalised guidance to help consumers to measure, understand, and learn clear acts to mitigate their carbon footprint.

In addition, Deedster’s product helps financial institutions in addressing the increasing regulatory pressure to combat climate change, including complying with CSRD legislation.

Founded in 2016, the company currently counts as clients 140 companies in more than 50 countries, including the likes of SEB, Radicant Bank, Contovista, Swiss Re, AXA and Zurich.

The company says it will use the funds to target larger financial institutions and neobanks across Europe, focusing on the Nordics, DACH, and UK markets.

Wellstreet partner and fund manager, Armando Coppola, says: “Deedster's technology is set to become a standard for bank customers within a few years. The team has developed an impressive product that crosses the fintech line by leveraging customer transaction data to visualise their environmental footprint. Banks hold a unique position to encourage more eco-friendly consumption, and those using Deedster's service have already shown exciting results.”

