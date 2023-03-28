Climate data fintech Connect Earth seals £4.65 million investment round

Gresham House Ventures has led a £4.65mn investment round in climate impact data business Connect Earth.

Founded in 2021 and based in London, Connect Earth is an API-first environmental data company that works with banks and fintech firms to offer their customers transparent insights into the climate impact of their spending and investment decisions. The business has estimated carbon emissions for more than 500 million financial transactions since the beginning of 2022.



The investment will be used to accelerate Connect Earth’s expansion among blue chip names in Europe and the US, where it has already begun working with financial institutions such as KBC Bank and strategic partners such as FIS Global.



The funding round, led by Zixin Pan and Benjamin Faulkner, also featured investment from Love Ventures, Global Brain and its CVC partner The Norinchukin Bank, Portfolio Ventures, Super Capital VC, strategic angel investors and existing investors Market One Capital, Mustard Seed MAZE and Venista Ventures.



Nick Carmont, co-founder and chief technology officer at Connect Earth, comments: “We are delighted to have secured this investment, which will enable us to significantly increase our capacity for working with new partners around the world. Connect Earth has the potential to make a huge impact on the financial sector and this investment will accelerate our ambitions to become the environmental data backbone of financial services across the globe.”