News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Retail banking Start ups Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Climate tech startup Pelt8 raises funds

Pelt8, a Swiss climate tech startup helping businesses manage their sustainability-reporting needs, has raised CHF0.5 million in pre-seed financing.

Pelt8 gives firms a platform with scalable processes and controls to collect sustainability-related data in an easy and auditable way. The platform supports international reporting standards, bespoke management reports, and automates reporting.

Julian Osborne, CEO, Pelt8, says: "We see the imminent need for tens of thousands of companies to get their sustainability reporting on par with their financial reporting. This is an opportunity to help companies to move away from reporting for reporting's sake and commit to measurable actions."

