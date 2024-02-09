Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC Google

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Cloud Retail banking Wholesale banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC partners Google Cloud to back climate tech firms

HSBC partners Google Cloud to back climate tech firms

HSBC has joined forces with Google Cloud to offer venture debt financing options to climate technology companies.

The Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability validation programme is designed for companies with solutions available on Google Cloud that help customers achieve sustainability goals including carbon emission reduction, increased sustainability in value chains, and processing of ESG data to help identify climate risks.

Under the new partnership, these firms will be offered access to HSBC’s specialist climate tech finance team to explore venture debt financing options.

The deal has already seen HSBC put together a financing package for LevelTen Energy, which provides renewable transaction infrastructure for buyers, sellers, advisors and financiers in the clean energy economy.

Natalie Blyth, global head, commercial banking sustainability, HSBC, says: “By combining financing support, cloud technologies and connectivity to partners across our combined footprints, we will help climate tech vendors accelerate their growth, and develop the solutions we urgently need at scale.”

Related Companies

HSBC Google

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Cloud Retail banking Wholesale banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Trending

  1. TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

  2. Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

  3. HSBC installs first of ten &#39;Cash Pods&#39; in town with no bank branches

  4. Top 5 payment stories you missed in January 2024

  5. Charitable giving fintech Overflow raises $20m

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future