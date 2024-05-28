NatWest outage leaves customers fuming

NatWest customers returning to the high street after the UK bank holiday weekend have been complaining of outages on the lender's mobile app and online banking.

As of 7.36am, Natwest had seen nearly 4,000 reports of an outage. Most of the reports related to either mobile banking or online banking, with some users flagging issues with logging in online.



Accorrding to reports to outage tracking website Downdetector, 61% reported problems with mobile banking while 27% related to online banking.



Users report a login screen saying “some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves”.



The bank has apologised to customers and informed users that service is now back to normal, although the reassurances have not swayed customers who are still reporting login problems.

Get your act together @NatWest . Your service page says mobile services are working. They're not! When will I be able to use the app again? And will you charge if I can't move money from savings to current account? — Jeannette Towey (@jetowey) May 28, 2024

*tries to log on to @NatWest_Help app* Broken.

*tries website*

Broken.

Advice from the website: “use our online chat instead”.

*tries to use chat*

Well this is going well… pic.twitter.com/TYC2bNvBIK — Mrs Trellis (@MrsTrellis) May 28, 2024

NatWest's online chatbot also appears bamboozled