retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest outage leaves customers fuming

NatWest customers returning to the high street after the UK bank holiday weekend have been complaining of outages on the lender's mobile app and online banking.

As of 7.36am, Natwest had seen nearly 4,000 reports of an outage. Most of the reports related to either mobile banking or online banking, with some users flagging issues with logging in online.

Accorrding to reports to outage tracking website Downdetector, 61% reported problems with mobile banking while 27% related to online banking.

Users report a login screen saying “some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves”.

The bank has apologised to customers and informed users that service is now back to normal, although the reassurances have not swayed customers who are still reporting login problems.

NatWest's online chatbot also appears bamboozled

