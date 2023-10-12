NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard's Click to Pay

NatWest has become the first UK bank to enable Mastercard's Click to Pay for all of its customers.

In trial at the bank for some months, Click to Pay enables users to load multiple cards on to their mobile device and shop online at guest checkouts without having to input card details and passwords. Users need only to open up their profile and tap on the Click to Pay icon at participating retailers to pre-populate order forms and confirm their purchase.



Card numbers are masked to prevent fraud and card details are automatically updated if a new card is issued.



NatWest has worked with Mastercard to register customer profiles and debit cards for Click to Pay, with the service coming to credit cards in the coming months.



Salim Secretary, head of payment schemes, partnerships and commercial, NatWest, says: "We’ve made it as easy as possible for customers to start using Click to Pay - there is no sign up required and the service can be used on any site with the Click to Pay logo.”



Kelly Devine, president, UK and Ireland at Mastercard, adds: “Most people still use guest checkouts when they shop online, so Click to Pay saves hassle and the need to remember lots of different passwords. Around one in three consumer debit cards in the UK are now issued on Mastercard’s network, and we’re working with our partners, like NatWest, to make sure their customers have access to the very best payments innovation and technology.”



