Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard NatWest

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard&#39;s Click to Pay

NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard's Click to Pay

NatWest has become the first UK bank to enable Mastercard's Click to Pay for all of its customers.

In trial at the bank for some months, Click to Pay enables users to load multiple cards on to their mobile device and shop online at guest checkouts without having to input card details and passwords. Users need only to open up their profile and tap on the Click to Pay icon at participating retailers to pre-populate order forms and confirm their purchase.

Card numbers are masked to prevent fraud and card details are automatically updated if a new card is issued.

NatWest has worked with Mastercard to register customer profiles and debit cards for Click to Pay, with the service coming to credit cards in the coming months.

Salim Secretary, head of payment schemes, partnerships and commercial, NatWest, says: "We’ve made it as easy as possible for customers to start using Click to Pay - there is no sign up required and the service can be used on any site with the Click to Pay logo.”

Kelly Devine, president, UK and Ireland at Mastercard, adds: “Most people still use guest checkouts when they shop online, so Click to Pay saves hassle and the need to remember lots of different passwords. Around one in three consumer debit cards in the UK are now issued on Mastercard’s network, and we’re working with our partners, like NatWest, to make sure their customers have access to the very best payments innovation and technology.”

Related Companies

Mastercard NatWest

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Trending

Trending

  1. Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

  2. American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

  3. FCA issues 146 alerts to non-compliant firms on first day of crypto asset promotion regime

  4. UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

  5. Spanish banks road test &#39;digital euro&#39; on existing payment infrastructures

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024