Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance People

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest suffers ATM glitch

NatWest suffers ATM glitch

UK high street bank NatWest has resolved an IT problem with its ATMs that left thousands of customers believing they were missing funds.

The problem was first detected on Thursday when customers reported discrepancies with their cash balances as displayed on the bank's cash machines. 

Many took to social media to complain about the supposed missing funds and to voice concern that because the glitch had left them overdrawn, they might face bank charges as a result.

NatWest has since issued a statement telling customers the error had been resolved as of Friday morning.

“Cash payments to a small number of accounts have been delayed,” the bank said. “The issue is now resolved and customer accounts are being updated. No customer will be left out of pocket as a result.”

The IT glitch comes a month after a problem with Bank of Ireland cash machines led to queues around the country as customers mistakenly believed they were able to draw out money from the ATMs beyond their normal daily limits.

It has been a challenging time for the high street bank in recent months. In July, NatWest announced plans to close 143 of its branches in the UK. Around the same time the bank became embroiled in a row about 'debanking' and politics after former politician Nigel Farage claimed that his Coutts private banking account was closed due to his politicial views.

The claim was enough to lead the bank to replace its chief executive. However, a report issued this week by the Financial Conduct Authority found no evidence of politicians' accounts being closed in its initial investigation. 

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance People

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Trending

Related News
Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments
/payments

Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

Former Mastercard man Haythornthwaite takes over the chair at NatWest
/people

Former Mastercard man Haythornthwaite takes over the chair at NatWest

NatWest to shutter 143 branches in 2023

11 Jul

NatWest customers charged twice for Visa debit transactions

10 May 2022

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

  4. International students using fintech to receive foreign money transfers - Revolut

  5. Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale