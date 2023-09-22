NatWest suffers ATM glitch

UK high street bank NatWest has resolved an IT problem with its ATMs that left thousands of customers believing they were missing funds.

The problem was first detected on Thursday when customers reported discrepancies with their cash balances as displayed on the bank's cash machines.

Many took to social media to complain about the supposed missing funds and to voice concern that because the glitch had left them overdrawn, they might face bank charges as a result.

NatWest has since issued a statement telling customers the error had been resolved as of Friday morning.

“Cash payments to a small number of accounts have been delayed,” the bank said. “The issue is now resolved and customer accounts are being updated. No customer will be left out of pocket as a result.”

The IT glitch comes a month after a problem with Bank of Ireland cash machines led to queues around the country as customers mistakenly believed they were able to draw out money from the ATMs beyond their normal daily limits.

It has been a challenging time for the high street bank in recent months. In July, NatWest announced plans to close 143 of its branches in the UK. Around the same time the bank became embroiled in a row about 'debanking' and politics after former politician Nigel Farage claimed that his Coutts private banking account was closed due to his politicial views.

The claim was enough to lead the bank to replace its chief executive. However, a report issued this week by the Financial Conduct Authority found no evidence of politicians' accounts being closed in its initial investigation.