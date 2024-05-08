Lloyds collaborates with Red Hat on InnerSource engineering programme

Lloyds Banking Group is collaborating with Red Hat on a programme to drive the adoption of open source software across its engineering teams.

Lloyds has established an Open Source Programme Office (Opso) to develop and execute an open source strategy. The unit is responsible for defining governance and best practices, providing internal training and tooling, and managing collaboration with external organizations.



The Opso is leaning towards the concept of InnerSource, a software development strategy that applies open source practices to proprietary code. InnerSource can help establish an open source culture within an organization while retaining software for internal use.



Lloyds is collaborating with Red Hat to support its InnerSource implementation, defining a strategy that combines the right tools, training, and incentives to implement InnerSource culture and modern engineering practices. Together, The two companies are building InnerSource frameworks to help standardize contributor roles and streamline processes, improving efficiency and product quality.



Pooi Ling Cheong, Open Source Program Office lead, Lloyds Banking Group, states: "Working with Red Hat will help us accelerate our adoption of InnerSource practices across the Group, so we can better deliver on our goals and objectives, and deliver better products and services to our customers, more quickly."