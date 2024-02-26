Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group WaveBL

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Trade finance Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds forms trade digitalisation partnership with WaveBL

Lloyds forms trade digitalisation partnership with WaveBL

Lloyds has become the first UK bank to join the WaveBL electronic trade documentation platform, meaning its clients can transfer blockchain-based Bills of Lading across a network of members in 136 countries.

Bills of Lading are issued by a carrier when a seller dispatches goods to an end customer, and act as a ‘receipt’ for the goods being shipped. Once payment - or agreement to pay at a future date - for the goods is received, the Bill of Lading is released to the buyer so they can claim the product on arrival.

Currently, most Bills of Lading are in paper form. Lloyds clients will now be able to transfer fully digital, blockchain-based eBLs between organisations on the WaveBL network, which boasts members in 136 countries and includes four of the world’s ten largest container shipping carriers.

Lloyds says this means eBLs will be able to be passed between parties in minutes, compared to days for paper versions. It will also eliminate the risk of forgery, loss and theft of paper versions and reduce environmental impact.

Rogier van Lammeren, head, trade and working capital products, Lloyds, says: "Our clients now have easy access to a global platform for eBLs to complement our existing suite of digital trade documentation solutions - enabling them to capitalise on opportunities quickly and securely, while reducing their impact on the environment."

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group WaveBL

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Trade finance Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Trending

Trending

  1. Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 billion

  2. ECB warns banks on outsourcing risks

  3. And the winner is...open banking payments

  4. Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

  5. Banks &quot;barking up the wrong tree&quot; over CBDC deposit flight says ECB

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future