Klarna strikes global payment deal with Uber

Klarna has struck a global deal with Uber, giving users the option of immediate or deferred payments across the ride hailing company's taxi and food delivery services.

Live in the US, Germany, and Sweden, Klarna's Pay Now option allows users to pay for their next ride or delivery immediately and in full with just one click.



Additionally, users in Sweden and Germany will be able to bundle all of their purchases into a single, monthly payment which coincides with their salary cycle.



Karl Hebert, vice president of payments, risk, and identity at Uber says: "We are committed to improving and localising our payments experience, and our partnership with Klarna helps us do just that, while also reducing our cost of acceptance.”



Nearly 9.5 billion trips were taken on Uber in 2023, and in Q4 ‘23 alone, averaged out to 28 million trips per day - more than one million per hour.