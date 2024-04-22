Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna sells virtual shopping business Hero

Klarna sells virtual shopping business Hero

Klarna is selling Hero, the virtual shopping platform it acquired in 2021, to video commerce outfit Bambuser in a deal worth around EUR1.3 million.

Hero's virtual shopping platform connects millions of shoppers with product experts via text, chat and video, all directly from a brands ecommerce store. Hero's client roster includes global brands such as Levi, rag & bone, Chloé and Harvey Nichols.

When it acquired the firm three years ago, Klarna said it would introduce Hero to its 250,000 retail partners, with the aim of bringing the best of in-store shopping to the online experience for consumers.

However, the business is now being offloaded to Stockholm-based Bambuser, which is acquiring a newly established UK company to hold the Hero assets, with the transaction expected to close in May.

"The acquisition of the Hero solution aligns perfectly with our vision to create the ultimate, high-converting shopping experience, combining the convenience of online shopping with the personal touch of in-store interactions," says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO, Bambuser.

