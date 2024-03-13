Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Court tells Klarna to pay $733,000 over GDPR failings

Court tells Klarna to pay $733,000 over GDPR failings

Klarna must pay a fine of nearly three quarters of a million dollars for violating the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a Swedish court of appeal has ruled.

Klarna was fined SEK 7.5 million ($733,000) by the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY) in March 2022 for failing to provide customers with sufficient information on how it stores personal data.

At the time, Klarna said it would appeal the decision - which related to privacy notes used between March and June 2020 - claiming that it was "ambiguous".

Last year, a court ruled that Klarna should pay just SEK 6 million but the Administrative Court of Appeal has raised the penalty back to the SEK 7.5 million originally sought by the IMY.

A Klarna spokesperson told Reuters that it is "too early to comment" on the ruling.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Trending

Trending

  1. NatWest ditches BNPL

  2. Nationwide to buy Virgin Money for &#163;2.9 billion

  3. Banks to be given more time to investigate APP fraud

  4. BaaS platform Griffin raises $24 million and launches as a fully-operational UK bank

  5. Citi Ventures invests in bank-to-bank loan marketplace Capstack

Research
See all reports »
APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring