Court tells Klarna to pay $733,000 over GDPR failings

Klarna must pay a fine of nearly three quarters of a million dollars for violating the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a Swedish court of appeal has ruled.

Klarna was fined SEK 7.5 million ($733,000) by the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY) in March 2022 for failing to provide customers with sufficient information on how it stores personal data.



At the time, Klarna said it would appeal the decision - which related to privacy notes used between March and June 2020 - claiming that it was "ambiguous".



Last year, a court ruled that Klarna should pay just SEK 6 million but the Administrative Court of Appeal has raised the penalty back to the SEK 7.5 million originally sought by the IMY.



A Klarna spokesperson told Reuters that it is "too early to comment" on the ruling.