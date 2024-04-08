Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo CB Insights

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech funding slides to 7-year low

Fintech funding slides to 7-year low

Global funding in the fintech sector has fallen to its lowest level since 2017, according to newly published research.

The Q1 2024 State of Venture Report by CB Insights showed that investment in fintechs declined by 16% in the first three months of the year.

The figures show an alarming contrast to the opening quarters for the previous two years. In 2023, $16 billion of funding went into 1,271 fintech startups.  And in Q1 2022, $32.9 billion was invested in 2,026 fintech startups.

Furthermore, the $7.3bn raised by startups in Q1 2024 was the lowest figure since early 2017. 

The largest fundraise of the quarter was the $430m raised by Monzo, followed by the $260m deal for Flexport, a provider of trade finance and cargo insurance.

Companies based in the US enjoyed the bulk of the funding with $3.3bn raised across 393 deals, beating the $2.2bn raised in 203 deals for European companies. 

The report did show a 15% increase in equity deal making during Q1, however, while there were 904 deals, the average deal size did fall. 

Meanwhile, the quarter saw 19 new unicorns spread across the US, Asia, and Europe, down slightly from 23 in the previous quarter.

 

Related Companies

Monzo CB Insights

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Trending

Related News
Ireland’s fintech funding slumps
/predictions

Ireland’s fintech funding slumps

Climate fintechs are faring better than their peers in attracting VC funding
/sustainable

Climate fintechs are faring better than their peers in attracting VC funding

Monzo hits $5 billion valuation on $400 million funding round

05 Mar

Nasdaq Private Market raises $62.6 million

08 Feb

Global fintech funding halves

11 Jan

US and UK fintech funding falls sharply in 2023

08 Jan

Trending

  1. Soroban Smart Contracts and Their Impact on the Stellar Blockchain

  2. Turkish crypto chief starts 11,196-year prison sentence

  3. Central banks explore tokenisation of cross-border payments

  4. Advent to acquire Nuvei in $6.3bn deal

  5. Embedded Finance market to be worth $22bn by 2028

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience