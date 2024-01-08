Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US and UK fintech funding falls sharply in 2023

US and UK fintech funding falls sharply in 2023

Investment into US and UK fintech startups experienced sharp declines in 2023, with inflation, increased interest rates, geopolitical issues, and other macroeconomic conditions all hitting valuations and deal activity.

The US fintech startup scene is the highest-funded ecosystem in 2023 on a global scale. However, this sector reported a 36% decline in funding in 2023 to $18.2 billion, when compared with the $56.3 billion raised in 2022, according to figures from Indian analyst group Tracxn.

The downturn in the UK was even more pronounced, with just $4.3 billion raised in 2023, a 68% slump on the $11.2 billion invested the previous year.

While late-stage funding in the US was least affected, declining by 18%, the UK witnessed a more precipitous drop, down by 60%.

Only four new Unicorns emerged in the US fintech space in 2023, a sharp contrast from 29 in the previous year. Kin, SageSure, Lendbuzz, and Vestwell crossed the $1 billion valuation mark after raising at least $200 million each in 2023.

There has been a downward trend in terms of acquisitions as well in both the US and UK. The number of acquisitions in the US market fell to 172 in 2023, from 247 in 2022 and 319 in 2021. The UK experienced a marginal decline to 66 acquisitions last year, down from 70 in 2022 and 95 in 2021.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Related News
European fintech funding drops as investment discipline returns
/retail

European fintech funding drops as investment discipline returns

Irish fintech funding slows down
/startups

Irish fintech funding slows down

Emea fintech takes biggest hit in funding downturn

31 Jul 2023

Fintech funding slowdown accelerates in H1 2023

10 Jul 2023

UK fintech funding slumps by eight percent

09 Jan 2023

Global fintech funding cools in Q1 2022

21 Apr 2022

Trending

  1. HSBC to take on Wise with launch of money transfer app

  2. Monese racks up losses; warns on going concern status

  3. Starling&#39;s chief banking officer Helen Bierton departs for Lloyds

  4. ECB issues digital euro vendor call

  5. Visa unveils Web3 customer loyalty platform

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up