Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

KPMG NomuPay

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Start ups Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Innovation Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ireland’s fintech funding slumps

Ireland’s fintech funding slumps

2023 saw a 94% decline in funding for Irish fintechs, according to recently published research.

The biannual report from KPMG, Pulse of FinTech H2'23, shows that Irish fintechs attracted just $60.83m in 2023 compared to more than $1bn raised in the previous year.

Furthermore, the number of deals also reduced with just 11 transactions and investments in 2023, compared to 22 in 20222.

Even more concerning is the fact that the vast majority of investment in 2023 was taken up by one deal – the $53 million raised by payments company NomuPay.

The Irish decline comes amid a six-year low in global investment in the fintech sector – from $196.6bn across 7,515 deals in 2022 to $113.7bn across 4,547 deals in 2023.

It also comes six months after another report by banking lobby group ibec found that almost three-quarters of Irish fintech startups cited a lack of state support as a major barrier to growth and innovaiton.

Despite the figures, there remains some optimism in the resilience of Ireland’s fintech sector and the likelihood of a recovery once market conditions stabilise.

“There are still plenty of opportunities for disruptors, especially within regtech, payments, insurtech and wealthtech,” said Ian Nelson, head of financial services at KPMG in Ireland.

The report makes a number of forecasts for the remainder of 2024, including a revival in M&A activity in the payments market; a focus on AI and enterprise solutions; and opportunities from tokenisation, ESG and the evolving regulatory requirements facing firms.

"As outlined in the Ireland for Finance Action Plan 2023, FinTech and digital finance have continued to grow in importance in Ireland and are becoming a strong driver of employment growth,” said Nelson.

“But finding the balance between regulating FinTechs and supporting innovation will remain tricky."

Related Companies

KPMG NomuPay

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Start ups Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Innovation Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 25 March, 2024, 11:18Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

The Irish Government seem to be busy investing in social programs rather than business related growth sectors.  You cant spend the same Euro twice.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Trending

Related News
Irish central bank sets new payments strategy as country lags rest of Europe
/payments

Irish central bank sets new payments strategy as country lags rest of Europe

Irish association calls for national fintech centre
/startups

Irish association calls for national fintech centre

Irish fintechs bemoan lack of state support

15 Sep 2023

Irish fintech funding slows down

21 Aug 2023

Trending

  1. Understanding Smart Contracts: a practical guide

  2. Revolut launches Point-of-Sale product

  3. UK set for soaring digital wallet adoption

  4. Digital wallets play key role in US lawsuit against Apple

  5. Ethiopian bank glitch lets customers withdraw millions

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience