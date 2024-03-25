Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Danske Bank signs cloud deal with AWS

Denmark’s Danske Bank has signed a multiyear agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of a strategy to invest more in cloud technology.

The arrangement will see Danske migrate more than 16,600 virtual and physical servers and more than 1,00 applications from its own private cloud to AWS. 

According to Danske, the deal is part of its five-year plan, Forward '28, that will provide the bank and its clients with more digital products and self-service options while also generating internal efficiencies for the bank. 

The bank also plans to embark on a training initiative for more than 1,500 employees to help with the adoption of AWS's could technology. 

"Our customers are becoming increasingly digital, and we focus on addressing their expectations for online services and on becoming a simple, efficient, and secure bank in line with our Forward’28 strategy,” said Frans Woelders, COO of Danske Bank.

"We will leverage AWS’s full range of cloud technologies including AWS’s artificial intelligence/machine learning and Generative AI services to boost internal developer productivity, power conversational interfaces, provide personalised recommendations, and gain insights from customer interactions to continually enhance the digital banking experience for our customers," added Woelders.

Danske is one of a number of banks, such as NAB, NatWest and BBVA, to have signed deals with AWS in recent months. 

