NatWest to build generative AI tools and expertise with AWS

NatWest is extending its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to incorporate the uptake of new generative AI technology from the cloud provider.

Under the project, data scientists and engineers from NatWest Group will work closely with specialist teams from the newly launched $100 million AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to co-develop AI products on top of foundation models available through Amazon Bedrock.



Scott Marcar, NatWest Group CIO says: "We’ve chosen to build on our existing strategic relationship with AWS and develop AI-powered financial products with a trusted collaborator who understands how we work with data at scale to keep our customers safe and secure.”



Working with AWS, NatWest Group has already developed AI models that help the bank detect if customers might be in the process of being scammed, by analysing customers’ behaviours to spot unusual payments patterns earlier. It has also rolled out personalised engagement tools in the form of NatWest's Digital Financial Health Check.



Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Databases, Analytics, and Machine Learning at AWS, commentts: “Using Amazon SageMaker, NatWest Group is already creating secure, personalized customer journeys with machine learning. Leveraging new generative AI capabilities like Amazon Bedrock will further enable the bank to deliver the personalised support that customers want and need to meet all their financial goals.”