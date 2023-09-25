Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest to build generative AI tools and expertise with AWS

NatWest to build generative AI tools and expertise with AWS

NatWest is extending its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to incorporate the uptake of new generative AI technology from the cloud provider.

Under the project, data scientists and engineers from NatWest Group will work closely with specialist teams from the newly launched $100 million AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to co-develop AI products on top of foundation models available through Amazon Bedrock.

Scott Marcar, NatWest Group CIO says: "We’ve chosen to build on our existing strategic relationship with AWS and develop AI-powered financial products with a trusted collaborator who understands how we work with data at scale to keep our customers safe and secure.”

Working with AWS, NatWest Group has already developed AI models that help the bank detect if customers might be in the process of being scammed, by analysing customers’ behaviours to spot unusual payments patterns earlier. It has also rolled out personalised engagement tools in the form of NatWest's Digital Financial Health Check.

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Databases, Analytics, and Machine Learning at AWS, commentts: “Using Amazon SageMaker, NatWest Group is already creating secure, personalized customer journeys with machine learning. Leveraging new generative AI capabilities like Amazon Bedrock will further enable the bank to deliver the personalised support that customers want and need to meet all their financial goals.”

Related Companies

NatWest Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Trending

Related News
NatWest suffers ATM glitch
/retail

NatWest suffers ATM glitch

Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments
/payments

Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

05 Sep

Apple's Tap to Pay arrives in the UK with Revolut and Natwest first out of the gate

13 Jul

NatWest and Edinburgh Uni launch centre for innovation in banking

07 Jun

NatWest names Scott Marcar CIO

09 Aug 2022

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  2. Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

  3. Mercedes transforms car into payment device

  4. Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

  5. Sibos 2023: Visa and Swift team up to boost global B2B money movement

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale