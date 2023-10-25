Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
How collaboration between competitors spelled success for AWS and Temenos

How collaboration between competitors spelled success for AWS and Temenos

At the Temenos Community Forum in Vienna earlier this year, Finextra interviewed Stewart Davies, Global SaaS commercial director at Temenos, and Mandeep Sidhu, global account manager GFS at AWS to discuss the event’s theme: ‘Engage and Grow in a Cloud World’.

Temenos has a longstanding relationship with AWS, Davies explained, setting the foundation which paved the way to Transact core banking. Working with AWS has allowed Temenos to work with banks of all sizes across the globe.

Sidhu attributes the successful collaboration between AWS and Temenos to their common values: “We have a shared vision of how we work with the customer; a customer-centric view is central to both of our cultures. What we strive for our customers is not only about technology, but about trust.”

Sidhu remarked that AWS is a pioneer that sits the intersection of technology and financial services, demonstrated by launching products such as the Temenos core banking solutions on AWS. He emphasised that their focus lies in the trust they build with their customers, a trust which they are always trying to strengthen.

On security, Davies commented that resilience is a requirement for banks and that customers now expect it: “Resilience has become a broad term for banks; it is absolutely about how you deliver from the architecture and technology perspective.

Customers demand an ever-increasing, always-on environment and how that is delivered is key. One of the core pillars that we look at is trust and how that is implemented across data, security, and resilience.”

Davies concluded by stating that no bank can successfully operate security and governance on their own, very few organisations can keep up with monitoring and technology – which is where Temenos comes in and these collaborations are formed.

Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

