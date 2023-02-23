Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

JPMorgan Chase is restricting employee use of the ChatGPT AI-powered chatbot.

The move, first reported by The Telegraph, applies to staffers across the firm but was not prompted by a specific incident.

Rather, it is part of broader controls around the use of the third-party software in a heavily-regulated industry.

JPMorgan is one of several banks that has recently been hit with huge fines over employee use of WhatsApp t communicate with clients.

ChatGPT, which generates text in response to prompts, became a sensation when it was released into the wild by developer OpenAI late last year.

The technology is widely seen as having a huge number of applications across a swath of industries, including financial services.

However, with concerns over issues such as bias and accuracy, and a regulatory landscape still adapting to the technology, financial services firms are proceeding with caution.

