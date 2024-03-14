Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi Ventures invests in Tuum

Citi Ventures invests in Tuum

Citi Ventures has invested in core banking provider Tuum, following on from last month's €25 million fund raise led by CommerzVentures.

Formerly known as Modularbank, Tuum operates an API-first, cloud-agnostic and modular banking platform that covers all retail and business banking processes. The company boasts a customer base across 10 countries, with a pronounced presence in the UK, and Nordics. Over the last three years, Tuum's revenues have demonstrated a compound annual growth rate of over 250%.

The company says it will use the proceeds from its fund raising for product and market development and to expand its international presence — targeting new territories in the DACH region, Southern Europe, and the Middle East.

The extension to the round by Citi Ventures comes with a pledge to introduce Tuum to key stakeholders within the bank to gauge interest in commercialization opportunities.

Luis Valdich, a managing director responsible for Citi Ventures’ fintech investments globally, comments: “At Citi Ventures, we have been tracking the modernization of core banking tech stacks for years. After exploring numerous opportunities to invest in next-gen core banking providers, we are excited to invest in Tuum, whose API-first, cloud-agnostic and modular platform promises to strike an optimal balance between no-code hyper-configurability and total cost of ownership that can help accelerate this long overdue transformation across the industry.”

The value of the investment has not been disclosed.

