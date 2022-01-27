Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tuum

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Core banking startup Tuum raises €15 million

Core banking startup Tuum raises €15 million

Estonian core banking supplier Tuum has landed €15 million in funding as it prepares for expansion outside the EU.

Formerly known as Modularbank, Tuum has built an API-first, cloud-agnostic and modular banking platform that covers all retail and business banking processes.

The new funding - led by Portage Ventures with support from existing backers Blackfin Capital Partners and Karma Ventures - follows a robust year of growth, with Tuum’s contracted annual recurring revenue increasing more than three times in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Tuum CEO Vilve Vene says: “Banks and non-banks alike are increasingly realising the value that comes from taking a new, more modular approach to core banking, one that would enable personalisation at scale."

He says the company has an ever-expanding client list who are assigning more of their critical business operations to its platform, citing as an example SweepBank - a new digital bank by Ferratum Bank - which is currently migrating its most sensitive workloads.

The past year has also seen Tuum extend its partnership network, signing agreements with Nordic payments processor Nets, German money-laundering detection company, HAWK:AI; and digital identity provider, Veriff.

Vene says the funding will initially be used to expand operations in the UK, offering on-the-ground support to customers in its biggest market. It will also fund essential R&D efforts to expand the product portfolio and intends to double its team to 140 employees by the end of 2022.

Related Companies

Tuum

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Google seeks banking reset; hires PayPal exec Arnold

  4. Large bank market share falls as digital challengers step up

  5. JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022