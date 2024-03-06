Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi Ventures invests in bank-to-bank loan marketplace Capstack

Citi Ventures invests in bank-to-bank loan marketplace Capstack

Capstack Technologies, a bank-to-bank marketplace designed to mitigate asset risk, has secured a strategic investment from Citi Ventures.

Citi's investment, the size of which has not been disclosed, comes after a $6 million funding round last year for Miami-based Capstack.

In recent years, the US banking sector has navigated through turbulent times, marked by high-profile failures such as Silicon Valley Bank, due to asset concentration risks, liquidity challenges, and growing concerns over commercial real estate investments.

The Capstack marketplace is designed to promote transparency, collaboration, efficiency and increase profitability and mitigate risk through asset diversification for the country's 4123 community and regional banks, which collectively oversee assets valued at $3.4 trillion.

Jeff Flynn, director, Citi Ventures, says: “Capstack Technologies’ innovative approach could fundamentally change the way smaller banks manage risk and grow their businesses, and ultimately could create opportunities for Citi to engage differently with this sizable segment of the financial services ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Capstack has formed an advisory board and bolstered its leadership team. Trey Maust, chairman of Lewis & Clark Bancorp, Patrick Kennedy, executive chairman of TransPecos Banks and Dub Sutherland of Kennedy Sutherland join the board. David McArdle joins as head of banking relationships and Randy Riffle as head of customer and platform operations.

