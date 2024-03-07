Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide Virgin Money

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide to buy Virgin Money for &#163;2.9 billion

Nationwide to buy Virgin Money for £2.9 billion

Nationwide has struck a deal to buy Virgin Money for £2.9 billion in a move that would see the building society expand into business banking and present a challenge to the might of the four big high street banks.

The surprise deal would pair the UK's biggest building society with more than 17 million customers, with Virgin Money, the sixth largest retail bank with around 6.6 million customers and 91 branches.

The 220p-a-share price offered by Nationwide is 38% higher than Virgin Money's closing position at end of play on Wednesday.

The combined group would have 696 branches, second only in the UK to Lloyds Banking Group. It would also become the country's second largest mortgage and savings group by market share.

No material changes to the size of Virgin Money's 7,300-strong workforce were expected "in the near term", Nationwide says.

In a message to members, Nationwide chairman Keving Parry says: "If the acquisition proceeds, it will accelerate our strategy and create a stronger and more diverse business that is better placed to deliver financial value to our members, both now and in the future.

"The combination of our businesses would put us in a stronger position to continue to provide Fairer Share Payments to our eligible Nationwide members, better value mortgages and savings, and leading customer service. Over time, we would aim to provide a wider range of products and services to our customers and members, including Virgin Money’s well-established business banking services."

Related Companies

Nationwide Virgin Money

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Trending

Related News
Nationwide trials community fund for last-branch-in-town locations
/retail

Nationwide trials community fund for last-branch-in-town locations

Virgin Money acquires abrdn's stake in joint venture wealth platform
/wealth

Virgin Money acquires abrdn's stake in joint venture wealth platform

Santander files complaint over Nationwide branch jibe advert - Sky

09 Feb

Virgin Money warns of more job cuts after culling 150 staff in Q1

06 Feb

Nationwide overtakes major banks for branch-based banking

09 Oct 2023

Virgin Money to axe 30% of branch network

21 Jul 2023

Trending

  1. PayPal launches payment suite for SMEs

  2. AmEx card details exposed in third-party data breach

  3. Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot for Finance

  4. Fiserv looks to buy Shift4 Payments - Reuters

  5. Irish central bank sets new payments strategy as country lags rest of Europe

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024