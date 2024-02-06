Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Virgin Money

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Virgin Money warns of more job cuts after culling 150 staff in Q1

Virgin Money warns of more job cuts after culling 150 staff in Q1

Virgin Money is to make more job cuts after dropping the axe on 150 positions in the first quarter.

In a trading update, the UK lender says it is on track to deliver £200m of annualised savings from its existing restructuring programme "after accelerating restructuring and digitisation activity".

Like other major banks, Virgin Money has taken the axe to its branch network, reducing its high street presence by 30% with the closure of 39 stores in Q1. This is complemented by an office consolidation project, which will further reduce its property footprint by 35%.

The restructuring programme has so far claimed 150 jobs, with the bank saying it expects "further reductions in FTEs during the year".

"We are also looking to make increasing use of other more cost-effective geographies for outsourced activities," the statement continues. "We continue to drive digital customer engagement, including the withdrawal of passbook savings accounts for customers and have made further progress in modernising our technology infrastructure, with the ongoing adoption of Microsoft Azure, scaling the use of cloud services across the bank."

Related Companies

Virgin Money

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Related News
Virgin Money to axe 30% of branch network
/retail

Virgin Money to axe 30% of branch network

Virgin Money launches digital wealth platform
/wealth

Virgin Money launches digital wealth platform

Virgin Money unveils BNPL credit card

26 Jul 2022

Virgin Money cites partnership with Flexys for BBLS success

05 Jul 2022

Virgin Money to cut loan approvals from five days to 20 minutes with Trade Ledger

14 Jun 2022

Virgin Money downsizes office space for post-pandemic working

03 Dec 2021

Trending

  1. One-in-three consumers falling victim to APP fraud - Visa

  2. Deutsche Bank to slash 3500 jobs

  3. HSBC installs first of ten &#39;Cash Pods&#39; in town with no bank branches

  4. Mastercard supercharges fraud detection with GenAI

  5. PayPal to axe 2500 jobs

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up