TSB partners Wealthify to offer customers robo-investments

TSB is to launch its first investment programme through a partnership with robo-advisor Wealthify.

TSB's five million customers can follow a link within the TSB app or internet banking to start investing in a general account, investment ISA or Junior ISA via the robo-adviser.



They will have a choice of five investment approaches based on needs and risk, ranging from ‘cautious’ to ‘adventurous’



Users will also have the option to invest ethically, and can start from £1.



Revenue from a management fee of 0.60% will be split equally between Wealthify and TSB.



Pella Frost, director of everyday banking products at TSB, says: “Our partnership with Wealthify further strengthens our digital banking offer, offers more ways to make money work harder for our customers and will help build their money confidence.”