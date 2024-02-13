Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple to acquire Standard Custody

Ripple to acquire Standard Custody

Ripple has agreed to acquire Standard Custody & Trust Company, an enterprise-grade regulated platform for digital assets.

The move underscores Ripple's commitment to regulatory compliance and enables the company to expand beyond its primary payments network into other blockchain-based financial products for institutional clients.

Under the proposed deal, Ripple will gain access to Standard Custody's limited purpose trust charter and its money transmitter licenses, contributing to the firm's growing portfolio of regulatory licenses. Ripple and its subsidiaries collectively hold a New York BitLicense, nearly 40 money transmitter licenses across the US, a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration with the Central Bank of Ireland.

Monica Long, Ripple president, says: “Ripple and Standard Custody are dedicated to enabling enterprises to reap the benefits of blockchain across a host of financial use cases building institutional-grade solutions to tokenize, store, move, and exchange value. By expanding our licenses portfolio and making smart acquisitions, Ripple is well-positioned to take advantage of the current market opportunities and further strengthen our crypto infrastructure solutions.”

The acquisition of Standard Custody follows last year’s $250 million acquisition of custody provider Metaco. Recently, Ripple announced a series of custody partnerships with top-tier banks, such as HSBC, BBVA and Zodia Custody, and expansion to new territories for its Ripple Payments offering, such as Africa.

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Trending

Related News
Ripple co-founder's personal XRP accounts hacked
/crypto

Ripple co-founder's personal XRP accounts hacked

Ripple's University Blockchain Research Initiative nurtures engagement in students
/people

Ripple's University Blockchain Research Initiative nurtures engagement in students

Ripple and Onafriq offer digit asset-enabled payments between Africa and rest of the world

09 Nov 2023

HSBC to roll out custody platform for tokenized securities

08 Nov 2023

Ripple pulls pin on Fortress Trust acquisition

29 Sep 2023

SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

14 Sep 2023

Trending

  1. Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

  2. Revolut says Meta platforms are a &#39;hotbed&#39; for scams

  3. Revolut combats roaming charges with &#39;eSIM&#39;

  4. MEPs nod through ten second instant transfer rules

  5. Natwest becomes first bank accepted into UK Open Banking DPS

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future