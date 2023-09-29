Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Metaco Ripple Fortress Trust

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple pulls pin on Fortress Trust acquisition

Ripple pulls pin on Fortress Trust acquisition

Ripple will no longer acquire chartered trust company Fortress Trust.

The cancelled deal comes one day after news broke that $15 million of Fortress Trust customer’s digital assets were stolen. The theft was later blamed on Retool, a third party vendor that was victim to a phishing attack.

CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse made a statement on social media: "A few weeks ago, we signed a letter of intent to acquire Fortress Trust – we’ve since made the decision not to move forward with an outright acquisition, though Ripple will remain an investor.”

Ripple announced its intention to buy Fortress Trust on September 8 for an undisclosed amount revealed to be less than the $250 million price for Metaco, which it bought earlier this year.

"The Fortress team is incredibly talented, and has built products solving real customer problems. While this outcome is different from what was originally planned, we’ll continue to support them and hope to work together in the future,” Garlinghouse commented.

Related Companies

Metaco Ripple Fortress Trust

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?[Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Trending

Trending

  1. Mercedes transforms car into payment device

  2. Apple soft launches UK open banking integration for iPhone Wallet

  3. Citi seeks global head of instant payments

  4. EPI dubs new digital wallet &#39;wero&#39;

  5. NatWest to build generative AI tools and expertise with AWS

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale