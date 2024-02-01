Ripple co-founder's personal XRP accounts hacked

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen says several of his personal XRP accounts have been hacked but dismissed speculation that the company's network was compromised.

On Wednesday, popular X account @ZachXBT claimed that Ripple had been hacked, with around 213 million XRP ($112.5 million) stolen.



With XRP's price dipping as much as five per cent, Ripple executive chairman Larsen responded on X: "Yesterday, there was unauthorized access to a few of my personal XRP accounts (not

@Ripple) - we were quickly able to catch the problem and notify exchanges to freeze the affected addresses. Law enforcement is already involved."



Larsen added that Ripple wallet are secure and have never been compromised.

