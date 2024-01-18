Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Trump promises to block CBDC

Donald Trump has vowed to prevent the creation of a central bank digital currency if he wins the US presidential election, calling a digital dollar a "dangerous threat to freedom".

Speaking at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, the former president and Republican party leadership race front-runner told a crowd: "As your president, I will never allow the creation of a central bank digital currency."


He continued: "Such a currency would give a federal government, our federal government, absolute control over your money. They could take your money, and you wouldn’t even know it was gone.

"This would be a dangerous threat to freedom, and I will stop it from coming to America."

 

Trump's rival for the Republican nomination has previously taken a similar stand, insisting: “If I am the president, on day one, we will nix central bank digital currency. Done. Dead. Not happening in this country.”

The Federal Reserve has been investigating the pros and cons of a digital dollar for several years, publishing a discussion paper on the issue in January 2022.

Fed chair Jerome Powell has remained noncommittal on the chances of a CBDC but other governors have made clear their scepticism, with one, Christopher Waller, saying the idea "remains a solution in search of a problem".

North of the border, Canada's Conservative party leader has also said he would ban the country's central bank from issuing a CBDC if his party wins the upcoming general election.

