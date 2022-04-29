Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Canada

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Canadian conservative leadership contender vows to kill CBDC

Canadian conservative leadership contender vows to kill CBDC

The leading candidate to become Canada's opposition leader says he would ban the country's central bank from issuing a CBDC.

Pierre Poilievre, who is competing to become the leader of the opposition Conservatives, is a strong supporter of digital currencies and blockchain technology.

The MP has said that the likes of Bitcoin are a way to "opt out of inflation" - an argument that has been dismissed by senior central bank officials.

The Bank of Canada has spent several years working with the country's commercial lenders to explore the creation of a DLT-based CBDC. Last year, it said that its work on a potential digital loonie has accelerated because of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on cash usage.

Nevertheless, the bank continues to insist that "no decision has been made" on whether to roll out a CBDC.

Poilievre has made clear that, as prime minister, he would prevent any such digital loonie, arguing that it would give government more power to oversee Canadians' spending as well as see the central bank compete with commercial lenders.

“A central bank digital currency would mean that Canadians would have their money deposited with the government rather than with a private financial institution, and that the central bank would then be in direct competition with commercial banks,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

Continued the MP: "A Poilievre government will ban a central bank digital currency and allow Canadians to have the economic and financial liberty that they deserve."

Related Companies

Bank of Canada

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation[Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Trending

Related News
Bank of Canada partners MIT on CBDC research
/crypto

Bank of Canada partners MIT on CBDC research

Bank of Canada advertises for digital currencies economist
/people

Bank of Canada advertises for digital currencies economist

Bank of Canada advertises for CBDC project manager

17 Jun 2020

Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment system

25 May 2017

Trending

  1. Ray-Ban manufacturer sues JPMorgan over $272 million cyber theft

  2. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  3. TrueLayer unveils VRP API

  4. Certihash to develop an enterprise suite of blockchain security tools with IBM

  5. US Senators blast Zelle over rising fraud

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger