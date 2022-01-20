Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fed keeps cards close to chest in new digital dollar discussion paper

Fed keeps cards close to chest in new digital dollar discussion paper

The Federal Reserve has published its long-anticipated discussion paper on the risks and benefits of a digital dollar and invited public comment - but has studiously avoided giving any hints on its plans.

The paper, first trailed by Fed chair Jerome Powell last May, is the "first step in a discussion of whether and how a CBDC could improve the safe and effective domestic payments system," says the central bank.

It was supposed to be published last summer but the Fed is determined to take its time on the issue despite some countries, most notably China, forging ahead with their CBDC plans.

The paper rehearses established arguments for and against a digital dollar, including in relation to faster international payments and concerns about privacy and financial stability.

The Fed is now seeking public comment on more than 20 questions, with submissions accepted for 120 days.

While Powell has remained noncommittal on the chances of a digital dollar, others at the Fed have been less circumspect.

In June, supervision chief, Randal Quarles, suggested that CBDCs could be an embarrassing fad, comparable to the parachute pants made famous in the 1980s by rapper MC Hammer.

Then, in August, governor Christopher Waller declared himself "highly sceptical" that there is a compelling need for a digital dollar, adding that its "remains a solution in search of a problem.

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?[New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Trending

Related News
Lords Committee pours cold water on UK CBDC
/crypto

Lords Committee pours cold water on UK CBDC

China's digital yuan wallet arrives in Android and Apple app stores
/payments

China's digital yuan wallet arrives in Android and Apple app stores

India could ban private crypto and launch CBDC

24 Nov 2021

Fed's Waller: CBDC 'solution in search of a problem'

06 Aug 2021

Fed official warns CBDCs could be embarrassing fad

30 Jun 2021

Fed chair Powell opens up digital dollar debate

21 May 2021

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase to spend $12bn on tech this year

  2. Amazon suspends ban on Visa payments

  3. Curve promises Amazon Visa ban hack

  4. Payment Systems Regulator publishes five-year plan

  5. PSR slaps prepaid card firms with &#163;33 million fine for cartel behaviour

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022