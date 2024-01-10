Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nomura backs new asset management tokenization platform Libre

Nomura’s Laser Digital and fintech hub the WebN group are set to launch Libre, a tokenization platform for the asset management industry.

The enterprise-grade Web3 technology platform will enable asset managers to tokenise and distribute funds through established wealth managers. It enables complete fund lifecycle automation, allowing for smaller ticket sizes and provides access to value add services such as collateralised lending and portfolio rebalancing.

Built with Polygon CDK blockchain technology, the first investment firms lined up to use the system are Brevan Howard and Hamilton Lane.

Victor Jung, head of digital assets at Hamilton Lane, comments:: "We believe that tokenisation has the potential to revolutionise the way investments are managed and traded, and are focused on strategically partnering with other leading firms to improve compliance and streamline access to the private markets through initiatives like Libre. We are excited by the possibilities the launch of Libre will bring and are thrilled to be collaborating with these innovative partners to help transform the private markets landscape.”

Libre is scheduled to go live during the first quarter of 2024 and has already partnered with several tier one global distributors. Access for distributors is simplified through API connectivity, which enables easy integration into Libre’s suite of wealth management services, data and infrastructure.

Dr. Jez Mohideen, CEO at Laser Digital, says: "Laser Digital is dedicated to delivering secure and compliant digital asset products and infrastructure for institutional users. We firmly believe that Libre’s groundbreaking approach to tokenised funds holds the potential to greatly boost investor confidence and foster increased adoption of blockchain technology and tokenisation within the alternative investments industry and across broader capital markets.”

