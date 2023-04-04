Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nomura Japan Exchange Group SBI Holdings

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPX takes stake in Nomura-led blockchain business Boostry

JPX takes stake in Nomura-led blockchain business Boostry

Japan Exchange Group (JPX) is taking a stake in Nomura-led blockchain project Boostry as part of a deal to push the development of the security token market.

JPX now owns five per cent of Boostry's shares, with Nomura holding 51%, NRI 34% and SBI 10%.

Founded in 2019, Boostry has developed 'ibet for Fin', a decentralised finance platform operated by a 15 firm-strong consortium and used to issue security tokens for securitised products and corporate bonds.

Working with Boostry, JPX has already developed a scheme for a Digitally Tracked Green Bond, a bond-type security token issued by the exchange.

Through the new alliance, JPX will develop other services in conjunction with the ibet for Fin consortium and work to establish a new capital market scheme with the aim of developing the security token market.

Related Companies

Nomura Japan Exchange Group SBI Holdings

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Related News
JPX investigates digitally tracked green bonds
/sustainable

JPX investigates digitally tracked green bonds

Trending

  1. UK open banking sector faces sink or swim moment

  2. Apple Pay Later launches

  3. Mastercard and Visa eye $1bn deal for Brazil&#39;s Pismo - Bloomberg

  4. Lloyds seeks out fintechs for &#39;Launch Innovation&#39; programme

  5. Ingenico acquires SoftPOS vendor Phos

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration