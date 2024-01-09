Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Big Tech firms begin fight back over regulatory oversight of digital wallets

Big Tech firms begin fight back over regulatory oversight of digital wallets

A US lobby group representing the interests of Big Tech firms has hit out at proposals by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to regulate tech giants such as Apple and Google that offer digital payment apps and wallets.

In November, the Bureau published a proposed rule that would see non-bank financial companies that handle more than five million transactions per year face the same rules as large banks and credit unions.

The rule would cover around 17 companies, most notably Google, Apple, PayPal and CashApp operator Block. These firms would have to adhere to applicable funds transfer, privacy, and other consumer protection laws.

In its written response, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) argues that the current regulatory proposal “fails to clearly identify a specific risk it seeks to address and merely identifies the possibility of ‘new risks’ from ‘new product offerings’ without explicitly stating what those risks might be.”

CCIA vice president of global competition and regulatory policy Krisztian Katona, comments: “It’s worth keeping in mind as the CFPB considers further regulations on digital services that consumer feedback seems to point towards a general satisfaction with payment services, which suggests the absence of a market failure in the sector.

“We would urge regulators to tailor new regulations to specific problems they want to fix as broad, overly burdensome or heavy-handed digital regulation could significantly hinder new startups in this industry, and harm U.S. innovation and economic growth.”

Henning Holter
Henning Holter - Star Global - London 09 January, 2024, 12:06

This is the turkey voting for Christmas. Why shouldn't they be scrutinised and regulated? Is is better to wait until someone fails before putting safeguards in place?

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 09 January, 2024, 15:38

"consumer feedback seems to point towards a general satisfaction with payment services, which suggests the absence of a market failure in the sector."

This is certainly not the case in the UK where 80% of the billowing authorised push payment fraud originates in Big Tech apps.

Big Tech wants unfettered access to granular consumer payment data to combine with its other sources of data, posing a major risk to consumer privacy and freedoms.

This is clearly an area where Big Tech needs to be reined in.

Related News
UK to bring tech firms to account under new Online Fraud Charter
/security

UK to bring tech firms to account under new Online Fraud Charter

FCA seeks feedback on data asymmetry between Big Tech and FS firms
/regulation

FCA seeks feedback on data asymmetry between Big Tech and FS firms

CFPB proposes oversight of Big Tech digital wallets

07 Nov 2023

BIS boss says Big Tech financial rules are "not fit for purpose"

08 Feb 2023

US consumer watchdog takes 'careful look' at Apple's BNPL plans

27 Jul 2022

US consumer watchdog probes Big Tech's use of payment data

21 Oct 2021

  1. Starling&#39;s chief banking officer Helen Bierton departs for Lloyds

  2. ECB issues digital euro vendor call

  3. Visa unveils Web3 customer loyalty platform

  4. ECB to run first cyber resilience stress tests

  5. Real world asset tokenization: breakthrough in 2024

