Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Apple Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US consumer watchdog takes &#39;careful look&#39; at Apple&#39;s BNPL plans

US consumer watchdog takes 'careful look' at Apple's BNPL plans

Apple's entry into the buy now, pay later market is prompting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to take a "very careful look" at the implications of Big Tech moving into the sector.

Apple's decision to offer a BNPL product has earned the attention of CFPB director Rohit Chopra, who tells the Financial Times that the consumer agency will look into whether Big Tech's entry into the sector "may actually reduce competition and innovation in the market".

Chopra is also concerned about Apple's use of data, asking: "Is it being combined with browsing history, geolocation history, health data, other apps?"

The director says that Big Tech's interest in BNPL is "inextricably linked to the desire to dominate the digital wallet," adding that "any tech giant that has a lot of control over a mobile operating system is going to have unique advantages to exploit data and ecommerce more broadly".

Last year, the CFPB ordered Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, PayPal and Square to hand over information on their payment system plans so that it can see how they gather and use customer data.

The agency is also already investigating the BNPL sector, submitting a series of orders to Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal, and Zip to hand over information about their business models and customers' shopping behaviour when using their products.

Related Companies

Apple Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift[On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Trending

Related News
Apple faces US antitrust suit over Apple Pay
/payments

Apple faces US antitrust suit over Apple Pay

Apple cuts out banks to offer BNPL loans directly
/payments

Apple cuts out banks to offer BNPL loans directly

Apple launches BNPL product

06 Jun

CFPB hauls in five BNPL firms to kickstart inquiry

17 Dec 2021

US consumer watchdog probes Big Tech's use of payment data

21 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Google Wallet starts rolling out worldwide

  2. Lloyds, Santander, Barclays, TSB demand Google, Facebook reimburse online fraud victims

  3. UK regulators propose supervision measures for critical third parties

  4. Santander CIB partners with SAP to deliver ‘invisible banking’

  5. Revolut loses more senior UK compliance execs

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success