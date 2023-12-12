Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi Supra

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi leads investment round in Colombian B2B fintech Supra

Citi leads investment round in Colombian B2B fintech Supra

Citi has led an investment round in Colombian B2B payments startup Supra.

Far Out Ventures and H20 Capital also participated in the financing round.

Founded in 2023, Supra delivers cross-border payments and treasury services for small and medium-sized businesses that participate in import and export activities.

As part of the deal, Supra will leverage Citi's payments and FX technology platforms to further its expansion across the country.

The new capital will also help the fintech to fulfil its payment aggregator role in partnership with Foreign Exchange Market Intermediaries (IMC) and licensed Payment Service Providers.

Emilio Pardo, CEO and co-founder of Supra, comments: “At Supra, we are developing cutting-edge cross-border payment solutions that provide value-added services to our clients as well as transaction speed and highly competitive rates. Our technology is one of the first in the country that complies with the regulations issued by the Colombian Central Bank for payment aggregators.”

In Colombia, more than 40,000 companies participate in import and export commercial activities and the market for business-to-business cross border payments in 2022 was approx. $134 billion according to data from the Colombian Tax Authorities (DIAN).

Aldo Alvarez, strategic investments lead for Citi's markets business, says: “We believe Supra’s product, business model and collaboration with Citi will allow them to create competitive moats in the multi-billion-dollar import and export cross-border payments market in Colombia."

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Related Companies

Citi Supra

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Related News
Citi invests in Icon Solutions
/payments

Citi invests in Icon Solutions

Citi sells SME lending business to Foro
/wholesale

Citi sells SME lending business to Foro

Citi invests in Peruvian FX fintech Rextie

25 Aug

Citi invests in financial crime risk management vendor Quantifind

01 Mar

Citi Ventures makes first fintech investment in India

14 Nov 2022

Citi invests in white-label shopping rewards platform Wildfire

27 Oct 2022

Citi dives into crypto with xalts seed investment

07 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. Dark clouds gather over European payments firms

  2. Visa and Mastercard lower Canadian interchange fees

  3. Ransomware attack on vendor causes outages at 60 credit unions

  4. UK financial regulators to assume direct oversight of critical technology suppliers

  5. BlackRock rolls out GenAI to staff and clients

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023