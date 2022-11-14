Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi Ventures makes first fintech investment in India

Citi Ventures makes first fintech investment in India

Citi Ventures has made its first fintech investment in India, joining a $60 million raise in bank lending software house Lentra.

Citi ventures joined existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital in the capital raise.

The four-year-old technology startup is one of the fastest growing enterprise SaaS companies in India, offering banks out-of-the-box modules for different parts of the lending lifecycle.

Lentra's lending cloud services more than 40 banks and processes over 3 million applications monthly. It has processed over 13 billion transactions and $21Bn worth of loans on its platform so far.

The company intends to use the capital injection to expand overseas in Asia and the US.

Everett Leonidas, director & Apac lead ibvestor for Citi Ventures, says: “Lentra is our first fintech investment in India, and we are very excited about the team’s ability to develop and scale low-friction software solutions for lenders. As a global bank, we look forward to Lentra scaling their products and platform internationally.”

Comments: (1)

Melvin Haskins
Melvin Haskins - Haston International Limited - 14 November, 2022, 10:43

I think you will find that Citi have a long history in India. I recall CITIL - Citicorp Information Technology India Limited in the 1980s.

Report abuse
