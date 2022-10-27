Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi invests in white-label shopping rewards platform Wildfire

Citi invests in white-label shopping rewards platform Wildfire

Citi Ventures has made a strategic investment in white-label reward programme platform Wildfire Systems.

Wildfire's white-label, turnkey offering enables partners — which include financial institutions, telecoms, and technology companies — to provide their customers with cashback rewards, digital coupons and other benefits when they shop at thousands of online merchants.

The firm recently scored a major deal with Visa to power the card giant's new Visa Affiliate Marketing Solutions programme.

“Wildfire is a leading player at the intersection of embedded finance, e-commerce, rewards, and loyalty,” says Luis Valdich, MD, head of fintech investing, Citi Ventures.

