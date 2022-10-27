Citi invests in white-label shopping rewards platform Wildfire

Citi Ventures has made a strategic investment in white-label reward programme platform Wildfire Systems.

Wildfire's white-label, turnkey offering enables partners — which include financial institutions, telecoms, and technology companies — to provide their customers with cashback rewards, digital coupons and other benefits when they shop at thousands of online merchants.



The firm recently scored a major deal with Visa to power the card giant's new Visa Affiliate Marketing Solutions programme.



“Wildfire is a leading player at the intersection of embedded finance, e-commerce, rewards, and loyalty,” says Luis Valdich, MD, head of fintech investing, Citi Ventures.