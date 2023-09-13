Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citi Foro

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi sells SME lending business to Foro

Citi sells SME lending business to Foro

Citi has sold Bridge, its online lending marketplace for SMEs, to Foro Holdings, a Charlotte-based commercial lending service provider.

As part of the transaction, Citi joined Foro’s investors, including TTV Capital (TTV), US Bank and Correlation Ventures in an additional capital investment in Foro to support the continued growth of the business.

Launched in 2021 as an inhouse developed platform with an initial panel of 18 lenders, Bridge now connects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with more than 75 lenders across the United States to provide qualifying businesses with access to capital.

Foro will use the new capital investment to scale the business and expand the services it provides to SMEs, local and regional banks, community banks, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and non-traditional lenders.

Bridge co-founders Rohit Mathur and Harte Thompson, who collectively have 20 years of experience at Citi, have been named chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Foro, respectively.

"We developed Bridge to simplify and modernise the lending process for both borrowers and lenders. Our goal is to democratize access to capital for SMBs by providing a digital tool to connect with a range of lenders, while offering lenders a more efficient prospecting process and a way to expand their reach without having to build their own infrastructure," says Mathur. "With the support of Foro, Bridge will continue to grow and provide innovative solutions for the lending market."

Related Companies

Citi Foro

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Related News
Citi invests in Peruvian FX fintech Rextie
/payments

Citi invests in Peruvian FX fintech Rextie

Citi introduces 'relationship tiers' for retail customers
/retail

Citi introduces 'relationship tiers' for retail customers

Citi Commercial Bank launches digital client platform

11 Jul

Citi builds embedded payments suite with POS instalment loans and lines of credit

16 May

Walmart partners Citi on digital lending platform for suppliers

02 Mar

Citi invests in financial crime risk management vendor Quantifind

01 Mar

Trending

  1. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  2. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  3. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  4. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

  5. BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023