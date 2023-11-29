Lloyds Bank launches in-app passport scanning for customer onboarding

Lloyds Bank customers are the first in the UK to be able to support their bank account application using the chip in their passport.

The Lloyds mobile app utilises Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to scan the chip embedded within the passport.



The new feature speeds up the ID verification process by pre-populating key data fields including name, title, date of birth, gender and country of birth.



Surina Somal, head of product, packaged bank accounts & transformation at Lloyds Bank comments: “Unlocking technology is key in making it easier to bank with us. Using existing technology within passports, customers can open and complete their bank account application on their phone. It’s the first of many updates we are making to our banking apps over the next few months, to give our customers the best possible experience.”