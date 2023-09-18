Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Enigio

Lead Channel

DevOps

Keywords

Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds invests €3 million in Enigio to accelerate document digitisation

Lloyds invests €3 million in Enigio to accelerate document digitisation

Lloyds Banking Group has invested €3 million in technology company Enigio to expand its use of digital documentation in trade.

Lloyds Banking Group announced its €3 million investment in Enigio to accelerate the digitisation of trade finance documentation.

The investment will enable Enigio to continue to grow and provide businesses with a faster, more affordable and secure way to digitise physical original documents like promissory notes, bills of exchange and bills of lading.

Lloyds led Enigio’s latest funding round, which totalled €6 million, with contributions from existing investors like Stockhorn Capital and MOOR. The support for Enigio is the latest strategic investment by the Group’s Fintech Investment team, which have put a continued focus on identifying and investing in businesses that can drive strategic growth for Lloyds Banking Group and also provide technology solutions for customers and clients.

As only 1% of the 4 billion trade documents that are in transit daily are digital, Enigio has been working since 2019 to revolutionise the digitisation of trade and other documents with its trace:original solution. Through this investment, the company aims to grow usage of their solution across the trade ecosystem.

Gwynne Master, managing director of lending and working capital at Lloyds Bank, commented: “This investment in Enigio is the latest significant milestone in our partnership. As we head into an exciting time for the trade industry, with the UK Electronic Trade Documents Act round the corner, we look forward to being at the forefront of future innovation with Enigio and helping businesses unlock the benefits of digital trade.”

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Enigio

Lead Channel

DevOps

Keywords

Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?[Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Trending

Trending

  1. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  2. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  5. Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023