Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Caura

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds invests &#163;4m in driving payments app Caura

Lloyds invests £4m in driving payments app Caura

Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4 million in Caura, a motoring app that brings together all driving-related payments together in one place.

Caura's iOS and Android apps promise to help simplify driving-related payments for Britain's 30 million motorists, who often find themselves having to use up to 10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles.

Drivers are sent relevant information and timely reminders to help them stay compliant and keep on top of car insurance, MOT, vehicle tax, tolls and city charges.

With Lloyds' backing, the company wants to develop embedded financial services such as motor loans and insurance, as well as add white-labeled payment options for auto partners and self-service SaaS tech for SME customers.

Kirsty Rutter, fintech investment director, Lloyds, says: "This significant investment represents another important step forward in our plans to work closely with fintechs and technology partners to bring together data-driven insight and technologies to help our customers."

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Caura

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
Lloyds hires ING chief technology officer Ron van Kemenade as COO
/people

Lloyds hires ING chief technology officer Ron van Kemenade as COO

Lloyds PE arm invests in Etrading Software
/markets

Lloyds PE arm invests in Etrading Software

Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

19 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. Universal Digital Payments Network launched at Davos

  2. Capital One cuts 1100 &#39;agile&#39; tech jobs

  3. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  4. HSBC gets warning for open banking failures

  5. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023