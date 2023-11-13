Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PensionBee

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Pensions management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PensionBee moves into the black

PensionBee moves into the black

Online pension provider PensionBee is approaching sustainable profitability on an adjusted earnings basis, having moved into the black in October with assets under administration of almost £4 billion.

Based on current market conditions, the company expects to be adjusted Ebitda profitable across the fourth quarter of 2023 and for FY2024.

The direct-to-consumer firm, which maintains a robust cash balance of over £12 million, says the growth metrics have been driven by a combination of a growing customer base, strong net inflows from new and existing customers, the inherent scalability of its technology platform and sustainable cost discipline.

PensionBee helps its 226,000 customers combine their old pension pots, make flexible contributions, invest in line with their goals and values and make withdrawals from the age of 55

Romi Savova, chief executive officer of PensionBee, says: "We are delighted to have achieved sustainable adjusted Ebitda profitability, which delivers on the guidance we gave investors at the time of our listing in April 2021.

"We continue to grow our market share of the vast, addressable £1 trillion UK Defined Contribution pension market as we leverage our scalable technology platform and excellent customer service capability to rapidly grow our customer base and their savings with us. With nearly a quarter of a million customers entrusting us with their pension savings, we are continuing to make progress."

The firm's stock price moved up 11% on the news to 74.2 pence, still some way off its 52-week high of 115 pence.

Related Companies

PensionBee

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Pensions management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?[New Paper] How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

Trending

Related News
PensionBee streamlines retirement savings with Plaid Open Banking connection
/retail

PensionBee streamlines retirement savings with Plaid Open Banking connection

PensionBee to float in April
/markets

PensionBee to float in April

PensionBee to give customers early access to IPO

15 Feb 2021

PensionBee launches fossil fuel free fund

17 Dec 2020

PensionBee explores London listing

16 Nov 2020

PensionBee: Coronavirus will see greater engagement with pensions

20 Apr 2020

Trending

  1. EU agrees game-changing deal for instant payments

  2. Banks look to fintechs to stave off threat from Big Tech

  3. CFPB proposes oversight of Big Tech digital wallets

  4. JPM Coin launches programmable payments

  5. Visa launches AI advisory practice

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?