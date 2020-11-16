PensionBee explores London listing

UK fintech PensionBee is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, in a move that could value the company at more than £300 million.

The company, which has over £1.2bn in assets under administration from over 65,000 invested customers, is exploring a listing on the High Growth Segment of the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market - currently home to just one other company, Just Eat.



"A listing on the London Stock Exchange will increase the profile of PensionBee and enable us to access capital, which we will invest in continuing to grow the business," says founder Romi Savova. "Through the public listing process itself, we will reach even more people with our transformative personal pension."



Savova says the firm is currently in the preparatory phases of planning and once this phase is finalised, it is likely that the listing will be completed in the next 12-18 months, market conditions permitting.