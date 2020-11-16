Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PensionBee

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Pensions management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PensionBee explores London listing

PensionBee explores London listing

UK fintech PensionBee is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, in a move that could value the company at more than £300 million.

The company, which has over £1.2bn in assets under administration from over 65,000 invested customers, is exploring a listing on the High Growth Segment of the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market - currently home to just one other company, Just Eat.

"A listing on the London Stock Exchange will increase the profile of PensionBee and enable us to access capital, which we will invest in continuing to grow the business," says founder Romi Savova. "Through the public listing process itself, we will reach even more people with our transformative personal pension."

Savova says the firm is currently in the preparatory phases of planning and once this phase is finalised, it is likely that the listing will be completed in the next 12-18 months, market conditions permitting.

Related Companies

PensionBee

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Pensions management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow, [Webinar] Prioritising real-time paym[Webinar] Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow

Trending

Related News
PensionBee: Coronavirus will see greater engagement with pensions
/covid-19

PensionBee: Coronavirus will see greater engagement with pensions

State Street takes stake in PensionBee

State Street takes stake in PensionBee

Trending

  1. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  2. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  3. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

  4. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

  5. Cash payments plummet to just four percent of transactions in Norway

Research
See all papers »
Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive