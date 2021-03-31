PensionBee to float in April

UK fintech PensionBee has confirmed its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange in April with goal of raising £55 million.

The company, which has over £1.5bn in assets under administration and approximattely 130,000 active customers, will commence trading on the High Growth Segment of the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market - currently home to just one other company, Just Eat.



Romi Savova, chief executive officer of PensionBee, says: "Becoming a publicly traded company has long been part of our strategy. There is a significant growth opportunity for PensionBee, as a result of the acceleration of the shift to digital, the frequency of individuals moving jobs and the increased duration of working life."



In February the firm began working with PrimaryBid to give its customers first dibs on its London listing, a process that has so far attracted over 9000 expressions of interest.