NatWest gives chatbot Cora a human feel with generative AI

NatWest is adding generative AI capabilities to its chatbot Cora, giving the intelligent digital assistant a more human-like conversational interface with customers.

The UK bank has collaborated with IBM using AI and data platform watsonx to ccreate an evolved version of the chatbot capable of providing more personalised support for customers.

Cora+ will be able to access information from multiple secure sources that were previously inaccessible through chat alone, such as products, services, information about the bank and career opportunities. Customers can ask questions and receive responses in a more natural, conversational style and are provided with links to requested information, which they can either view immediately or bookmark for later.

Wendy Redshaw, chief digital information officer of NatWest's retail bank says: "We are a relationship bank in a digital world, building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers through meaningful and personalised engagement.

"Building on Cora's success over the last five years, we're working with companies like IBM to leverage the latest generative AI innovations that will help make Cora feel even more 'human' and, most importantly, a trusted, safe and reliable digital partner for our customers."

