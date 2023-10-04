UOB trials Microsoft 365 Copilot generative AI tool

Singapore-based bank UOB is set to trial Microsoft 365 Copilot, a generative AI-powered productivity tool, with several hundred employees.

From this month, 300 employees working in areas such as branches, customer service and technology and operations, will progressively gain access to the tool for the next year.



Unveiled earlier this year, Microsoft 365 Copilot combines the power of large language models with business data from users’ calendars, emails, chats documents and meetings, and Microsoft 365 apps like Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Teams, to turn words into a generative-AI powered productivity tool.



UOB is anticipating that the technology will raise productivity, improve accessibility to pertinent information, and boost collaboration.



"In addition to productivity improvements, we hope that this tool can spark creativity and inspire innovation among employees, ultimately further enhancing our customers’ banking experiences," says Lawrence Goh, COO and head, group infrastructure platform services, group technology and operations, UOB.