Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banks must disclose crypto asset exposures says Basel Committee

Banks must disclose crypto asset exposures says Basel Committee

Banks will be forced to disclose their exposure to crypto assets under new regulatory rules proposed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

The international regulatory body has proposed a standardised disclosure table and set of templates for banks' cryptoasset exposures with a proposed implementation date of 1 January 2025.

"Under the proposals, banks would be required to disclose qualitative information on their activities related to cryptoassets and quantitative information on exposures to cryptoassets and the related capital and liquidity requirements," states the supervisory body. "Banks would also be required to provide details of the accounting classifications of their exposures to cryptoassets and cryptoliabilities. The Committee expects that a common format for disclosures will support the exercise of market discipline and help to reduce information asymmetry between banks and market participants."

The Committee is calling on stakeholders to comment on the proposals by 31 January 2024.

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] AI regulation and innovation: Is a risk-based approach the best option for payments?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Trending

Related News
EU tenders for project to assess the environmental impact of crypto-assets
/crypto

EU tenders for project to assess the environmental impact of crypto-assets

Chase UK to ban crypto transactions
/crypto

Chase UK to ban crypto transactions

CFTC calls for US crypto regulatory sandbox

08 Sep

Crypto industry reacts as FATF Travel Rule comes into effect

01 Sep

Fed extends remit to cover 'novel' technology-driven risks

09 Aug

UK Treasury rebuffs calls for crypto to be regulated as gambling

20 Jul

EU reaches political agreement on crypto capital rules

28 Jun

Trending

  1. NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard&#39;s Click to Pay

  2. JPMorgan moves to commercialise blockchain with Tokenized Collateral Network

  3. China opens CBDC industrial park

  4. SEC head warns AI could cause financial crisis

  5. Axis Bank and Fibe team on India&#39;s first numberless credit card

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024