Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EU tenders for project to assess the environmental impact of crypto-assets

EU tenders for project to assess the environmental impact of crypto-assets

The European Commission's financial services directorate has put out to tender for a model-based approach to mitigating the environmental impact of crypto-assets.

The Commission is concerned about the negative environmental impact caused by excessive power consumption generated by the crypto industry.

"The increasing demand for crypto-assets and expansion of crypto-mining, including within the EU, could undermine EU's efforts to achieve its climate and sustainability goals, in line with the Paris Agreement," states the tender document. "The action aims at enhancing the EU capacity to assess and mitigate the impact of crypto-mining and develop specific sustainability standards."

The aim of the project is to develop a methodology to measure the climate and environmental impact of the consensus mechanisms used by crypto-assets and assess the feasibility of establishing environmental sustainability standards with a view to future financial legislative action.

The estimated total value of the tender is €800,00 over 13 months, with a closing date for applications of 10 November.

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Related News
Cryptocurrency mining and trading devastating the planet
/sustainable

Cryptocurrency mining and trading devastating the planet

CCAF releases update to Bitcoin emissions estimate
/crypto

CCAF releases update to Bitcoin emissions estimate

Trending

  1. Mercedes transforms car into payment device

  2. EPI dubs new digital wallet &#39;wero&#39;

  3. Citi seeks global head of instant payments

  4. Curve secures &#163;133 million in Series C, signals 2024 profitability

  5. NatWest suffers ATM glitch

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale